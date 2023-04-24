Arizona Humane Society reports overcapacity status for Bottle Baby Kitten ICU

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Humane Society has temporarily stopped intaking animals for its Bottle Baby Kitten ICU as it is now nearly 25 kittens over capacity. Last year, over 2,000 kittens under eight weeks old received much-needed care while developing in the Kitten Nursery and Bottle Baby ICU.

Humane Society officials are encouraging community members to consider fostering to relieve some kennel space. Some key requirements to foster include: 18 years or older, resident of Phoenix Valley Metro area, keeping foster pet separate from other pets for 10-14 days, owned pets are spayed/neutered, have a permanent address, bringing pets to Sunnyslope Campus for all medical care, no felony convictions or misdemeanors related to animal cruelty, theft, drugs, or violence.

If baby kittens aren’t exactly your cup of tea, there are plenty of 8-week-old puppies looking for foster parents too! Click here for more details about fostering.

AHS provides all medical and medication supplies for any foster babies. If you need specific items like food, blankets, and toys they may be able to send you home with some of that as well if there are enough donations.

If you find a litter of kittens needing help, click here to report where they are and what steps to take next.

