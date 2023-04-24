110 ° Day Contest
Alleged Phoenix bank robber accused of firing at police helicopter 26 times with AR-15

Phoenix police say 37-year-old Charles Rock, was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on Saturday.(Phoenix Police Department | Phoenix Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Newly obtained court documents state that the man accused of robbing a bank branch in north Phoenix with a homemade explosive also fired 26 rounds at a Phoenix police helicopter in the air.

The robbery happened on Thursday, Apr. 20, at the Desert Financial Credit Union near 3rd Street and Thunderbird Road. In court papers, authorities said 37-year-old Charles Andrew Rock walked into the building with an AR-15 style rifle and his homemade explosive and demanded money from five employees and a customer. Investigators allege that Rock placed the bomb down and said if anyone turned on a vehicle within a certain radius, the bomb would go off. At that point, Rock took off with $1,000. He was then followed by a citizen who helped find him alongside a Phoenix police helicopter.

A short time later, Rock stopped at a shopping center near 29th and Cactus avenues where he then got out of the vehicle and fired his rifle 26 times at the helicopter, which authorities said three police officers were inside at the time. Moments later, an officer in the unmarked vehicle rolled down his window and shot Rock multiple times, saying he feared for the officers and the community’s safety. However, Rock then got back into his car and drove off. Ultimately, Rock was detained at a nearby parking lot.

After he was taken into custody, officers read Rock his Miranda rights, to which he said he wanted to speak with a lawyer because his charges were serious. Those charges include armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and terrorism, all Class 2 felonies. Rock is now being held on a $1 million cash-only bail.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

