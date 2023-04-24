80-year-old man suffers critical injuries after house fire in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An 80-year-old man is fighting for his life after being rescued from a house fire in Scottsdale Monday morning.

Fire crews responded around 10 a.m. to the area of Scottsdale Road and McDonald Drive. Authorities arrived and performed CPR in the front yar dafter pulling the man from inside the house.

While details are extremely limited, authorities confirmed that the elderly man was taken to a local burn unit with critical injuries. Phoenix Fire Capt. Dave Folio said the victim was speaking and “in good spirits,” however that his injuries were still life-threatening because of the extent of his third-degree burns.

An investigation remains underway.

