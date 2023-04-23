110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

WATCH: American Airlines plane catches fire on runway

A passenger took video of outside her window as an American Airlines plane caught fire on the Charlotte-Douglas Airport runway. (WSOC, FRANKIE LEGGINGTON, CNN)
By Erika Jackson
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) - Passengers on a flight about to take off in North Carolina had a scary view outside their windows as flames shot out from the plane’s wing.

“Ladies and gentlemen, please be calm. Obviously, something happened,” someone can be heard saying over the intercom in Frankie Leggington’s video of the incident.

Leggington was waiting for her flight, American Airlines flight 2288 to Dallas-Fort Worth, to take off on the runway at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport when she heard that sound.

“We were taking off like normal, when the wheels go up, you feel a little bump. Then all of a sudden, you hear an explosion,” Leggington said.

Leggington said the scary sound turned into a frightening sight as flames and smoke came out of the wing of the plane.

She said that was when everyone aboard the flight began to panic.

“Nobody knows what’s happening, so it’s the first instinct is the plane is going to blow,” Leggington said. “So, everyone is grabbing their bags, trying to run up and run in the aisle.”

Leggington said she took out her phone to record the view outside of her window seat near one of the emergency exits.

“Everyone was trying to panic, but it was like we couldn’t go anywhere,” another passenger, Claire Dundon, said. “That was the biggest scare.”

A spokesperson for American Airlines said the plane had experienced a mechanical issue, but it was unclear what caused the fire.

Passengers said they had to stay on the plane until first responders put out the flames.

The pilot was able to taxi the plane back to the gate using the plane’s power.

No injuries were reported.

Dundon said the chaos on board was not how she wanted to start her vacation.

“We’re still trying to get there,” she said. “But it’s been, a day later, a lot of stress and headaches.”

The airline says the plane is out of service for maintenance.

Copyright 2023 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
2 people hospitalized after being shot on the side of Loop 101 in Scottsdale
Blister beetles will typically leave people alone.
Arizona State University researchers warning others to beware of blister beetles
A file photo of the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close
Maricopa County health inspectors found raw pork stored over raw steak at one restaurant.
Mold on baked beans, raw pork stored over steak found at Phoenix-area eateries
Consumer Reports tested 30 sauces to find which were best in terms of taste and nutrition.
Consumer Reports ranks top-tasting tomato sauces

Latest News

The plane landed safely and the passengers were routed via different flights to reach Phoenix.
American Airlines plane engine catches fire after possible bird strike
A jogger in Columbus, Ohio, took video of the plane on fire after he says he heard a loud,...
Bird strike sparks plane engine fire shortly after takeoff
A jogger in Columbus, Ohio, took video of the plane on fire after he says he heard a loud,...
WATCH: Jogger takes video of plane on fire in Ohio
A dragon catches on fire during Disneyland's "Fantasmic" show. (@LEARNTHISBIZ, TMX, CNN,...
Fire at Disneyland caught on camera
No arrests had been made.
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at North Carolina park party