Son beats disabled mother to death, Bullhead City police say

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after being reportedly beaten to death in Bullhead City by her son.

Bullhead City Police Department responded to reports of domestic violence at a home just off Lincoln Lane. Officers found Janice Houston, 55, inside the home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details are limited, but investigators arrested Joseph Houston, 27, at the scene, and he now faces a number of charges, including murder. Reportedly Houston broke into his mother’s home and assaulted her. No further details are available yet.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.