Sky Harbor asks travelers to use alternate entrances due to traffic

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport officials are asking travelers to use the 44th Street entrance to cut down on heavy traffic.

Those dropping off travelers can use the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station or by coming into the west side. Travelers can also board the Phoenix Sky Train at the 24th Street discount parking and rental car area.

Officials say that, due to multiple road closures near the airport, traffic is heavy coming into and leaving the airport. As always, travelers are strongly encouraged to give themselves plenty of time while coming to the airport. Click here for more updates on the traffic flow.

