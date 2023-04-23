110 ° Day Contest
Phoenix police identify suspect accused of robbing bank, shooting at police helicopter

Rock was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on Saturday. His charges have not been released.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:51 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have identified the suspect accused of robbing a bank and then shooting at a police chopper on Thursday. Thirty-seven-year-old Charles Rock, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on Saturday after being released from the hospital. Rock was injured after a police sergeant shot him while he was firing at a police helicopter after allegedly robbing a bank.

It was on Thursday when Phoenix police were called to an armed bank robbery near 7th Street and Thunderbird Road. Police say someone inside the bank called 911 and said Rock had a rifle and a bomb in his hand. Rock then reportedly stole money and drove away from the bank.

The Phoenix police helicopter and a sergeant in an unmarked truck spotted Rock driving on I-17 near Thunderbird Road. He then turned into a strip mall near 28th Drive and Laurel Lane, just south of Cactus Road, got out of the vehicle, and began shooting at the police helicopter. That’s when the sergeant shot Rock, but he drove off.

Rock later went into a parking lot where officers detained him. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A bomb unit and ATF crews searched Rock’s car and found a homemade bomb. Rock’s charges have not been released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

