110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Person dead after early morning hit and run near Thomas, I-17

A person was pronounced dead at the scene.
A person was pronounced dead at the scene.(MGN)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:06 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A person is dead after being hit by a car near I-17 and Thomas Road early Sunday morning.

Arizona Department of Safety troopers responded to reports of a person lying in the road, potentially hit. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect has been identified, and it is not immediately clear if impairment is a factor.

A few hours later, a vehicle crashed into an Arizona Department of Transportation Incident Response Unit truck there to guide around the scene.

The third and fourth lanes of traffic, as well as the onramp, on I-17 are closed at this time for the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
2 people hospitalized after being shot on the side of Loop 101 in Scottsdale
Blister beetles will typically leave people alone.
Arizona State University researchers warning others to beware of blister beetles
A file photo of the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close
Maricopa County health inspectors found raw pork stored over raw steak at one restaurant.
Mold on baked beans, raw pork stored over steak found at Phoenix-area eateries
Consumer Reports tested 30 sauces to find which were best in terms of taste and nutrition.
Consumer Reports ranks top-tasting tomato sauces

Latest News

Old Scottsdale amusement park being used for firefighter training
Over the next several days, firefighters from across the Valley will use the space as they work...
Old Scottsdale amusement park gets new temporary purpose
Man accused of robbing bank, shooting at Phoenix police helicopter identified
Amazon truck catches fire on I-10 near ministack in Phoenix