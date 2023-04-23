Person dead after early morning hit and run near Thomas, I-17

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A person is dead after being hit by a car near I-17 and Thomas Road early Sunday morning.

Arizona Department of Safety troopers responded to reports of a person lying in the road, potentially hit. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect has been identified, and it is not immediately clear if impairment is a factor.

A few hours later, a vehicle crashed into an Arizona Department of Transportation Incident Response Unit truck there to guide around the scene.

The third and fourth lanes of traffic, as well as the onramp, on I-17 are closed at this time for the investigation.

