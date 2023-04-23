110 ° Day Contest
Old Scottsdale amusement park gets new temporary purpose

The Scottsdale Fire Department is using the old CrackerJax amusement park for training this weekend.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:29 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - CrackerJax in north Scottsdale has been empty for about a year and has a new temporary purpose. The Scottsdale Fire Department is using the old amusement park for training this weekend. “This is one of those situations where we don’t get these types of buildings very often for training so we try to take full advantage of it,” said Captain Michael Bolinger with Scottsdale Fire.

Over the weekend, they filled parts of the complex with firefighters and smoke. “We’re blacking it out to where you can’t really see anything. Where it’s very hard to see right in front of your face,” said Bolinger.

They had their crews focus on communication, teamwork, and testing equipment in a real-world setting. “The training is absolutely paramount with what we do,” said Bolinger. For example, instead of using clubs to play mini golf, they’re using thermal cameras to simulate rescues. “They are coming into this blind. They don’t know what they are walking into when they get into that room and they have to use old school firefighting techniques.”

CrackerJax was built back in 1993 and was sold to a tech entrepreneur in early 2022. The property has sat empty for about a year. The new owner let Scottsdale use the facility for free, saving them a lot of money.

It’s not just Scottsdale Fire taking advantage of this rare opportunity. Over the next several days, firefighters from across the Valley will use the space as they work on joint training.

As for the fate of the CrackerJax site, back when the property was bought, the owners told Arizona’s Family the plan was to build a mix use business complex. However, they told Scottsdale Fire this week, demolition of the CrackerJax site is expected in the near future.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

