Man arrested after crashing car while trying to flee Phoenix traffic stop

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested after causing a crash while trying to flee a Phoenix Police officer traffic stop.

A man was speeding north on 27th Avenue when officers tried to conduct a traffic stop just before 3 a.m. He stopped his car, but as officers got out of their patrol car, the driver sped off. He soon crashed into a vehicle, and officers were then able to arrest him.

The two adults in the other vehicle involved were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It’s not been announced if impairment was a factor.

