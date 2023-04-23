110 ° Day Contest
Man arrested after crashing car while trying to flee Phoenix traffic stop

He sped away from the traffic stop, only to crash into a car.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:48 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested after causing a crash while trying to flee a Phoenix Police officer traffic stop.

A man was speeding north on 27th Avenue when officers tried to conduct a traffic stop just before 3 a.m. He stopped his car, but as officers got out of their patrol car, the driver sped off. He soon crashed into a vehicle, and officers were then able to arrest him.

The two adults in the other vehicle involved were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It’s not been announced if impairment was a factor.

