Here comes the heat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This morning, we’re having a nice morning with temperatures in the mid-60′s and a few clouds. Expect to see a few high clouds with a low passing to the north of us. This low will bring a few light showers in the high country this afternoon and also bring with it breezy conditions. It’s going to be a warm one with highs in the mid 90′s.

Our average this time of year is around 87 degrees. This low passing to the north of us will cool things down a bit on Tuesday, high temps will still be above average but we will dip down in the 80s for a brief time. High pressure will strengthen mid-week, and we will see temperatures in the mid 90′s with plenty of sunshine into next week.

