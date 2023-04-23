110 ° Day Contest
Here comes the heat

We're in for a warm week!
By Paul Horton
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This morning, we’re having a nice morning with temperatures in the mid-60′s and a few clouds. Expect to see a few high clouds with a low passing to the north of us. This low will bring a few light showers in the high country this afternoon and also bring with it breezy conditions. It’s going to be a warm one with highs in the mid 90′s.

Our average this time of year is around 87 degrees. This low passing to the north of us will cool things down a bit on Tuesday, high temps will still be above average but we will dip down in the 80s for a brief time. High pressure will strengthen mid-week, and we will see temperatures in the mid 90′s with plenty of sunshine into next week.

