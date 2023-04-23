110 ° Day Contest
Free Bikes 4 Kidz hosts bike collection to provide bikes for children in Phoenix

The group set up at three different locations and collected used bikes that will be restored and given to hundreds of underserved kids across the Valley.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:58 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hundreds of kids will receive a new bike thanks to the work of one Valley nonprofit. On Saturday, Free Bikes 4 Kidz Phoenix chapter held its annual bike collection in partnership with the Mayo Clinic and the Phoenix Indian Medical Center with the goal of collecting 1,000 bikes.

The group was set up at three different locations and collected used bikes that will be restored and given to hundreds of underserved kids across the Valley. Since the program launched in 2010, the organization has donated over 120,000 bikes and helmets to kids nationwide.

“The idea is that we want to keep bikes out of landfills, we want to give children a bike,” said Lu Miller, Free Bikes 4 Kidz Board Member. “Think about what they get out of it they learn responsibility and independence, as well as its really for their health and wellbeing.”

The bike collection is also good for the environment. The nonprofit has kept over 260,000 pounds of rubber and 3.4 million pounds of metal out of landfills.

