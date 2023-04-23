Amazon truck catches fire on I-10 near ministack in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fire crews are working to clear the scene after an Amazon truck caught fire on a freeway in Phoenix on Saturday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., firefighters rushed to the westbound lanes of the I-10 near the ministack in Phoenix for an Amazon truck that was reported to be on fire. Crews arrived to the front of the truck engulfed in flames and worked quickly to put out the fire. The Department of Public Safety says no injuries were reported.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says all lanes are blocked, but traffic is proceeding on the left shoulder. Delays are expected and there is no estimated time of reopening.

UPDATE: All lanes are now blocked, but traffic is proceeding on the left shoulder.



Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 23, 2023

