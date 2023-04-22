110 ° Day Contest
You can get into Arizona national parks for free on Saturday

Saturday, April 22nd marks the start of National Park Week!
By Whitney Clark
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You can visit our national parks for free today!

The waived fees on Saturday, April 22nd are to celebrate the start of National Park Week. Arizona is home to three national parks, and more than 20 other national monuments and historic sites. Whitney Clark with Arizona’s Family recently traveled to the Petrified Forest National Park for a hike, where the landscape makes you feel like you’re on another planet.

The Blue Mesa Trail is about a mile long and a good option if you want to check out the badland hills. It takes about three-and-a-half to four hours to drive there from central Phoenix.

The national park is off the I-40 outside of Holbrook. According to the National Park Service, about 800,000 people travel there every year. Read more about it here.

Here’s a list of the other national parks and monuments in Arizona:

  • - Canyon de Chelly, national monument, Chinle, Arizona
  • - Casa Grande Ruins, national monument, Coolidge, Arizona
  • - Chiricahua National Monument, Willcox, Arizona
  • - Coronado National Memorial, Hereford, Arizona
  • - Fort Bowie National Historic Site, Willcox, Arizona
  • - Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Utah and Arizona
  • - Grand Canyon National Park
  • - Grand Canyon-Parashant, Northern Arizona
  • - Hubbell Trading Post, national historic site, Ganado, Arizona
  • - Juan Bautista de Anza, national historic trail, Nogales Arizona to San Francisco, California
  • - Lake Mead, national recreation area, Mohave Desert, Arizona and Nevada
  • - Montezuma Castle, national monument, Camp Verde, Arizona
  • - Navajo National Monument, Black Mesa, Arizona
  • - Old Spanish Historic Trail
  • - Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Ajo, Arizona
  • - Petrified Forest National Park
  • - Pipe Spring National Monument, Fredonia, Arizona
  • - Saguaro National Park, Tucson, Arizona
  • - Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument, Flagstaff, Arizona
  • - Tonto National Monument, Roosevelt, Arizona
  • - Tumacacori National Historic Park, Tumacacori, Arizona
  • - Tuzigoot National Monument, Clarkdale, Arizona
  • - Walnut Canyon National Monument, Flagstaff Arizona
  • - Wupatki National Monument, Flagstaff, Arizona

