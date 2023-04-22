110 ° Day Contest
Woman dead after crash involving U-haul in Tempe

By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:21 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after being involved in a crash with a U-haul on Friday night in Tempe.

Tempe Police responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian near McClintock Drive and Curry Road. A 60-year-old woman was found in the area, but she died at the scene. Investigators learned that the U-haul truck was headed north on McClintock Drive when it made a turn onto a private drive.

As the truck was turning just before Curry Road, it hit the woman walking on the sidewalk. Roads in the area were closed for the initial investigation. The driver stayed and spoke with police, and it’s been determined that impairment is not a factor.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

