Woman dead after being shot approximately 10 times in Glendale

By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:44 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after she was shot about 10 times Friday night in Glendale.

Glendale police responded to reports of a shooting near Glendale and 51st avenues around 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman who was shot multiple times inside a store. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that the woman drove to the store and went into the business, and a little time later, a man comes into the store wearing a face covering. He then shot the woman around 10 times and left the area. No further details are available yet.

