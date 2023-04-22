Woman dead after being shot approximately 10 times in Glendale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after she was shot about 10 times Friday night in Glendale.

Glendale police responded to reports of a shooting near Glendale and 51st avenues around 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman who was shot multiple times inside a store. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that the woman drove to the store and went into the business, and a little time later, a man comes into the store wearing a face covering. He then shot the woman around 10 times and left the area. No further details are available yet.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.