Warmer temperatures and more wind for Arizona

Ozone levels pose a health risk as the air deteriorates,
Ozone levels pose a health risk as the air deteriorates,
By Holly Bock
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There is an Ozone Pollution Advisory for Maricopa County, including the Phoenix metro area, through Saturday. This means ozone levels pose a health risk as the air deteriorates, so if you have any respiratory problems, you should limit your outdoor physical activity.

Temperatures Saturday are warmer than usual for this time of the year. High temperatures should be around 87 degrees, but we are in the lower 90s across the Valley. For your Sunday, expect high clouds with a fast-moving system passing to the north. We could see a few light showers Sunday night into early Monday morning in northern and eastern Arizona. Slightly cooler temperatures will follow this system so that we will go from 94 Sunday to the lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

While the system should keep us dry, it will slightly kick up the wind Monday and Tuesday, with breezy conditions expected across the state those days. For the latter half of the week, temperatures will warm back into the upper 90s.

