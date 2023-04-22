Try some tasty Tuscan fritattas

110 ° Day Contest
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:57 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - FRITTATA RECIPE:

Tuscan Frittata: Fluffy Farm Fresh Eggs with sauteed fresh Zucchini, White Onion, Garden Tomato, and Marinated Artichokes topped with Parmesan Cheese topped with basil pesto served with crusty bread.

Ingredients:

  • 6 Whole Eggs-Cracked and Whisked
  • 1 Large Zucchini-Diced Small
  • ½ White Onion-Diced Small
  • 2 Garden Tomatoes-Diced Small
  • 1 Cup Marinated Artichokes-Roughly Chopped
  • ½ Cup Grated Parmesan Cheese
  • 3 EA Fresh Garlic-Roughly Chopped
  • 5 T of Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1 T of Dried Rosemary

Process:

Set the broiler on high. Using a large frying pan coat the pan in 2 T EVOO with heat on Medium. Add zucchini, onion, roasted garlic, dried rosemary, and artichokes to the pan. Sautee until the veggies are fork-tender and the onions are golden. Add in the chopped tomato. While that is cooking whisk the 6 eggs until light and fluffy.

Pour the eggs into the pan, and raise the heat. Mix the veggies into the eggs and spread evenly across the pan. Lower the heat. Let cook for 2 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat. Place the bread topped with grated parmesan cheese using a sheet pan under the broiler. Broil until the cheese has melted and turned slightly golden.

Cut the Frittata in quarters, serve with a slice of crusty bread, and enjoy! You should be able to find a little crunch from the melted parmesan on top and some rich creaminess from the eggs along with the flavors and aromas of the Tuscan countryside!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

