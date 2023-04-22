Suns top Clippers 112-100 in Game 4 to take 3-1 series lead

LOS ANGELES (3TV/CBS 5) -- Led by a combined 61 points from Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-100 on Saturday afternoon to take a 3-1 lead in their opening round series of the Western Conference playoffs.

Kevin Durant struggled early but still scored 31 points on 9-17 shooting with 11 rebounds, while Booker added 30 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. Deandre Ayton had 15 points and 13 rebounds. Chris Paul came alive in the 4th quarter and put up 19 points and nine assists for Phoenix. The Clippers were again without superstar forwards Kawhi Leonard, who also missed Game 3 with a knee injury, and Paul George, who will miss the entire series. Former league MVP Russell Westbrook led Los Angeles with 37 points on the afternoon.

The Suns can win the best-of-7 series on Tuesday night with a Game 5 win in Phoenix.

The Suns started the game fast, jumping out to an early 16-9 lead. However, a cold 2-for-14 shooting stretch allowed the Clippers to end the first quarter ahead 30-23. The Clippers would extend the lead to 11 early in the second quarter before the Suns managed a turnaround. A better defensive effort, keyed by nine first-half steals, helped the Suns claim a 48-47 lead at halftime.

Los Angeles put together an immediate 9-0 run to open the second half to take an eight-point lead. However, Durant and Booker helped regain the lead, combining for 23 points as the Suns led 83-78 after the third quarter.

