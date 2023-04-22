Some delicious overnight oats recipes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking for a way to make some delicious, nutritious eats for your breakfast and possibly throughout the rest of your day? Check out these mason jar meal prep ideas, courtesy of Village Clubs!

Mason Jar Overnight Oats

Basic Overnight Oats Base

½ cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

½ tbsp chia seeds

½ cup milk of choice

¼ cup nonfat plain greek yogurt

Optional: sweetener of choice to taste (monk fruit, honey, stevia, maple syrup, etc)

Flavor Idea Additions to Base:

Berry Almond Crunch: 1/2 cup fresh or defrosted frozen blueberries + 2 tbsp slivered almonds + drop of vanilla or almond extract

Peaches & Cream: ½ cup fresh or defrosted frozen peaches + 1 tbsp chopped walnuts + ⅛ tsp cinnamon + drop of vanilla or almond extract

PB&J: 1 tbsp peanut butter + ½ cup defrosted and mashed frozen berries + 1 tbsp peanuts

Chunky Monkey: ½ tbsp cocoa powder + 1 tbsp peanut butter + ½ banana, sliced

Mason Jar Salad Prep

Layer the salad correctly. Put salad dressing on the bottom. Add protein next (diced chicken, tuna, shrimp, etc). Next, layer hard veggies (carrots, broccoli, etc.) or grains/beans (beans, quinoa, etc.). Then layer softer veggies and fruit ( blueberries, tomatoes, etc.). Lastly, top with salad greens. To eat, shake well and eat in the mason These salads can fit into 24-32 oz mason jars.

Southwestern Chop

2 tbsp bbq ranch dressing

3 oz diced chicken

¼ cup black beans

¼ cup corn kernels

¼ cup grape tomatoes, quartered

1-2 tbsp red onions, finely diced

1 tbsp cilantro, chopped

Big handful romaine, chopped

Thai

2 tbsp Thai peanut dressing

3 oz canned tuna or salmon

¼ cup frozen edamame

¼ cup shredded carrots

¼ cup red bell pepper, diced

¼ cup cucumber, diced

1-2 tbsp green onion

1-2 tbsp herbs (cilantro, mint, basil)

Big handful romaine or spinach, chopped

Greek

2 tbsp greek vinaigrette

¼ cup chickpeas

3 oz cooked shrimp

¼ cup grape tomatoes, quartered

¼ cup cucumber, diced

1 tbsp red onion

2 tbsp kalamata olives, quartered

2 tbsp feta

Big handful romaine, chopped

Caprese

2 tbsp balsamic vinaigrette

1/2 cup whole grain, high fiber pasta

¼ cup bocconcini cheese (or fresh mozzarella ball, sliced into 1 inch pieces)

½ cup grape tomatoes, quartered

2 big handfuls spinach or arugula

1 tbsp fresh basil, thinly sliced

Cobb

2 tbsp ranch or blue cheese dressing

1 hardboiled egg sliced

2 oz sliced ham

2 oz sliced turkey

¼ cup grape tomatoes, quartered

¼ cup cucumber, diced

1-2 tbsp red onion, optional

2 tbsp blue cheese or shredded cheddar

Big handful romaine, chopped

Mason Jar Chicken and Vegetable Instant Noodle Cup (demo)

2 tsp miso paste or reduced-sodium broth base concentrate (such as better than bouillon)

½ tbsp coconut aminos or low sodium soy sauce/tamari

1 tsp unseasoned rice wine vinegar

1 tsp freshly grated ginger

½ tsp sambal oelek or sriracha, or more to taste

½ tsp sesame oil

3-4 oz cooked chicken, shredded

¼ cup shredded red cabbage

¼ carrots, shredded

¼ red bell pepper, sliced

¼ cup shiitake mushrooms, sliced

4 ounces vermicelli brown rice noodles or ramen

1 tablespoon green onions, chopped

1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped

1 ½ to 2 ½ cups hot water

In a 24 oz mason jar (or larger if desired), add the miso paste or broth base, coconut aminos, rice wine vinegar, ginger, sambal oelek or sriracha, and sesame oil. Stir to combine. Add the chicken, vegetables, uncooked noodles, green onion, and cilantro. Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days. To serve, uncover a jar and add enough hot water to cover the contents, Let stand 5 minutes, stir to combine, and serve immediately. For some noodle varieties, you may need to microwave, uncovered, until heated through, 2-3 minutes to soften the noodles enough.

