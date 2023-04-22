Rocky Point sees an increase in Spring Break ‘23 travelers

ROCKY POINT, MX (3TV/CBS 5) - The numbers are in, and it looks like more Arizonans enjoyed Spring Break this year south of the border. Puerto Penasco, also known as “Rocky Point,” saw a jump in spring break travelers compared to last year’s total, according to the area’s new convention and visitors bureau president.

Last year, about 135,000 people descended on the sandy beaches that stretch along the northern coastline of the Sea of Cortez. This year, more than 152,000 made the trip to what is commonly referred to as “Arizona’s Favorite Beach.” That’s about a 12% jump in tourists, and the resort community strives to reach pre-pandemic numbers.

Erika Curiel, a lifelong resident of the growing resort community and now the new President of the OCV, says, “We love our city. We love what we do here. We want everyone to enjoy it and be part of what we do, so it is not ha hard thing. Especially when the Arizona people have been one of our family members for years. "

Tourism, especially visitors from Arizona, is a major part of the resort city’s economy, Curiel explained. She says the newly released numbers represent a 9.8 million (US dollar) economic impact and expects more growth as the area develops.

She believes it’s the people of Puerto Penasco are one of the area’s strongest selling points. Curiel says, “We are really friendly, the tourists see our beautiful beaches. Our hotels, the food-the atmosphere here in Puerto Penasco is one of the main things that make them want to come back.”

When asked about the safety of traveling to Mexico, she reiterated that safety is a big priority her organization focuses on, utilizing great partnerships with law enforcement agencies on both sides of the border. Curiel says, “We are one of the places with the most tourists coming, so they are always working to make it safe for everyone to come to Penasco or to the whole State of Sonora.”

She remarked about the growing variety of events and activities that can be found in the Sonoran region but reminded everyone who visits that the beach has always been a place to unplug and unwind from the daily grind. Curiel explained her priorities as the OCV leader, saying, “First of all trying to make people feel comfortable and promoting all the activities that we have here for Penasco. We want everybody to come and be able to relax and have a great time especially with their families.”

