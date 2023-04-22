Police searching for man involved in deadly March stabbing in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are searching for a man involved in a deadly stabbing from March in west Phoenix.

The man is around 6 feet tall and was seen wearing a red shirt and dark jeans with a stocking cap with a black pom on top. The man reportedly stabbed 30-year-old Quinton Letcher on March 19, just before midnight.

Phoenix police found Letcher with multiple stab wounds at the scene and transported him to a nearby hospital where he later died. No further details are available at this time. If you know anything about the stabbing, please call the Phoenix Police Department or report anonymously to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Silent Witness is offering up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest. (Silent Witness)

