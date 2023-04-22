110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Police searching for man involved in deadly March stabbing in Phoenix

Phoenix Police are searching for the man involved in a deadly stabbing in west Phoenix in March.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are searching for a man involved in a deadly stabbing from March in west Phoenix.

The man is around 6 feet tall and was seen wearing a red shirt and dark jeans with a stocking cap with a black pom on top. The man reportedly stabbed 30-year-old Quinton Letcher on March 19, just before midnight.

Phoenix police found Letcher with multiple stab wounds at the scene and transported him to a nearby hospital where he later died. No further details are available at this time. If you know anything about the stabbing, please call the Phoenix Police Department or report anonymously to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Silent Witness is offering up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.
Silent Witness is offering up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.(Silent Witness)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
2 people hospitalized after being shot on the side of Loop 101 in Scottsdale
A file photo of the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
Blister beetles will typically leave people alone.
Arizona State University researchers warning others to beware of blister beetles
Maricopa County health inspectors found raw pork stored over raw steak at one restaurant.
Mold on baked beans, raw pork stored over steak found at Phoenix-area eateries

Latest News

Exploring Arizona's national parks
RAW: Silent Witness shares footage of suspect involved in west Phoenix stabbing in March
The woman was in her 60s.
Woman dead after crash involving U-haul in Tempe
A woman is dead after being shot nearly 10 times late Friday night in Glendale.
Woman dead after being shot approximately 10 times in Glendale