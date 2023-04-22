Peoria police arrest fake utility worker accused of attacking, robbing man

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested one of the two men accused of posing as utility workers before tying up a homeowner and stealing his truck in Peoria. Officers took 32-year-old Garrison Peters into custody, but the second suspect remains on the loose.

On April 17, just before 9 a.m., a woman called 911 and said her 60-year-old neighbor came to her house asking for help. Court documents say the victim had his hands tied behind his back and electrical tape around his mouth. Emergency crews arrived and took the man to the hospital.

Police searched the man’s house near 79th Avenue and Cactus Road and said it was ransacked and blood was on the floor. Investigators say the victim told police Peters and another man wearing construction vests forced their way into his house and pretended to investigate a gas leak. While inside, the suspects pointed a knife at the victim, attacked him, tied his hands with wire and taped his mouth shut, court documents say. Peters and the other suspect stole two shotguns, two revolvers, an AR-15 and more handguns, shotguns and rifles, police said. They also stole the man’s phone and $3,400 in cash before speeding away in the victim’s truck.

On Tuesday, just after 7 a.m., the stolen truck was found near 91st Avenue and Yucca Street, almost three miles from the victim’s home. Court paperwork says video surveillance captured the driver inside the stolen truck followed by a dark-colored sedan. The two parked, and the driver left the truck and took off in the sedan, police said. However, officers tracked the sedan’s license plate to Peters’ vehicle registration. Peters was also in police databases as a suspect in a robbery on April 2, where he reportedly met a man at Desert Diamond Casino before attacking him and stealing $380.

On Thursday, detectives found Peters’ sedan at an apartment in Glendale and tried to arrest him, but Peters ran off. However, a police K-9 chased after him and bit him as officers surrounded the apartment. Peters eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. Police searched his apartment and found the two construction vests, handguns, rifles, ammunition and knives, investigators said.

Police say Peters is a gang member with an extensive criminal history dating back to 2009. He was last released from prison in 2022 on disorderly conduct charges. He was booked on one count of armed robbery, one count of aggravated assault, one count of kidnapping, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of theft.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.