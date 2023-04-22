110 ° Day Contest
NAU researchers studying climate change impacts and solutions

Experts believe an increasing amount of human activity has been the primary factor for the...
Experts believe an increasing amount of human activity has been the primary factor for the hotter temperatures.(Arizona's Family)
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:58 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Earth Day approaches, Arizonans are no strangers to extreme weather conditions. Now, researchers at Northern Arizona University are working on predicting future climate trends using a combination of new technology and patterns dating back centuries.

NAU Associate Professor Teki Sankey says an increased effort on thinning Arizona’s forests after periods of heavy snowfall has already started to produce positive results. “A lot of that snow falls on the tree canopies; it actually never reaches the ground,” Sankey said. “It can slowly melt and feed into our groundwater budget, increasing our forest soil moisture, as well as the groundwater recharge.”

Through the use of NASA satellite images and unmanned drones, Sankey’s tree-thinning research has shown that those are some of the long-term benefits that go hand-in-hand with reducing wildfire risks in the short term. “We have seen huge benefits in drought resiliency,” Sankey said. “We are reducing tree water use when we are reducing forest density across our forests.”

While forest thinning helps fight against damaging climate change effects, NAU Associate Professor Nick McKay says the warming trends of the last few centuries are still unprecedented. “We consistently see the past two decades as being the warmest two decades of certainly that time period,” McKay said. “And probably much further back into the past as well.”

McKay believes an increasing amount of human activity has been the primary factor for the hotter temperatures. “Virtually all of the warming that’s happened since the middle of the 21st century has been caused by humans,” he said. “Other things can’t explain it.”

