Loop 202 re-opens after deadly crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — All lanes are back open after an early morning crash closed and later severely restricted traffic on Loop 202 Red Mountain.

The deadly two-crash involved a pedestrian around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning near 32nd Street, the Arizona Department of Public Safety says. Investigators temporarily closed the road in both directions but have since fully reopened the roadway.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials are asking drivers to expect delays and find alternative routes.

