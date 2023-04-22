Loop 202 east partially closed after deadly crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Only westbound lanes are open after an early morning crash on Loop 202 Red Mountain.

The deadly two-crash involved a pedestrian around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning near 32nd Street, the Arizona Department of Public Safety says. Investigators temporarily closed the road in both directions but have since reopened the westbound lanes.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials are asking drivers to expect delays and find alternative routes.

