110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Loop 202 east partially closed after deadly crash in Phoenix

A deadly crash is closing large portions of Loop 202 near 32nd St. in the Mesa area.
A deadly crash is closing large portions of Loop 202 near 32nd St. in the Mesa area.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:22 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Only westbound lanes are open after an early morning crash on Loop 202 Red Mountain.

The deadly two-crash involved a pedestrian around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning near 32nd Street, the Arizona Department of Public Safety says. Investigators temporarily closed the road in both directions but have since reopened the westbound lanes.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials are asking drivers to expect delays and find alternative routes.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
2 people hospitalized after being shot on the side of Loop 101 in Scottsdale
A file photo of the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
Blister beetles will typically leave people alone.
Arizona State University researchers warning others to beware of blister beetles
Maricopa County health inspectors found raw pork stored over raw steak at one restaurant.
Mold on baked beans, raw pork stored over steak found at Phoenix-area eateries

Latest News

Tourism, especially visitors from Arizona, is a major part of the resort city’s economy.
Rocky Point sees an increase in Spring Break ‘23 travelers
Rocky Point sees increase in Spring Break travelers
Experts believe an increasing amount of human activity has been the primary factor for the...
NAU researchers studying climate change impacts and solutions
NAU professor researching how Earth's climate has shifted