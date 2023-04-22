Highlighting the “Safer Communities Act” in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema was in town on Friday to discuss the bipartisan “Safer Communities Act” that she was part of passing in 2022.

On average, there is one mass shooting a week nationally. Friday’s roundtable was focused on bringing together survivors of gun violence and advocates for change working toward safer communities across Arizona. It was held just before one of the biggest gun shows in the U.S. coming to the Phoenix area this weekend called the Crossroads of the West at the Arizona State fairgrounds.

This act would make significant changes to federal firearms laws, including background check requirements, restrictions, and examining criminal offenses. The act would also oversee the distribution of $15 billion in support for programs and grants for mental healthcare, school safety and security measures, and gun violence’s impact on schools. Similar acts have been passed in other states while others are in legislative houses across the nation being debated.

“Arizona schools deserve resources to help students learn, grow, and succeed. We’re working to implement funding from our ‘Bipartisan Safer Communities’ law to help children learn in healthy, supportive environments,” said the senator. Other Senators supporting the bill include Senators John Cornyn, Chris Murphy, and Thom Tillis.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.