110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Highlighting the “Safer Communities Act” in Arizona

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema hosted a roundtable on the "Safer Communities Act."
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:20 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema was in town on Friday to discuss the bipartisan “Safer Communities Act” that she was part of passing in 2022.

On average, there is one mass shooting a week nationally. Friday’s roundtable was focused on bringing together survivors of gun violence and advocates for change working toward safer communities across Arizona. It was held just before one of the biggest gun shows in the U.S. coming to the Phoenix area this weekend called the Crossroads of the West at the Arizona State fairgrounds.

This act would make significant changes to federal firearms laws, including background check requirements, restrictions, and examining criminal offenses. The act would also oversee the distribution of $15 billion in support for programs and grants for mental healthcare, school safety and security measures, and gun violence’s impact on schools. Similar acts have been passed in other states while others are in legislative houses across the nation being debated.

“Arizona schools deserve resources to help students learn, grow, and succeed. We’re working to implement funding from our ‘Bipartisan Safer Communities’ law to help children learn in healthy, supportive environments,” said the senator. Other Senators supporting the bill include Senators John Cornyn, Chris Murphy, and Thom Tillis.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
2 people hospitalized after being shot on the side of Loop 101 in Scottsdale
A file photo of the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
Blister beetles will typically leave people alone.
Arizona State University researchers warning others to beware of blister beetles
Maricopa County health inspectors found raw pork stored over raw steak at one restaurant.
Mold on baked beans, raw pork stored over steak found at Phoenix-area eateries

Latest News

Arizona's rural areas also get funds for crisis intervention, mental health for gun violence
Arizona's rural areas also get funds for crisis intervention, mental health for gun violence
The current plans at the Legislature do not include money for the light rail expansion.
State lawmakers running out of time to extend transportation sales tax funding
State lawmakers split on transportation sales tax funding
Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema refused to comment on a report in the New York Post detailing...
Arizona Senator Sinema mum on campaign spending, reelection plans