ATF cracking down on gun trafficking in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The ATF has a strong message for those looking to traffic firearms in Arizona. “Don’t get too comfortable if you are using firearms to commit violence in our cities, don’t get too comfortable because we are coming after you,” said Special Agent in Charge Brendan Iber.

Special Agent Iber said the ATF is working to prevent legally purchased firearms in the state from ending up in the hands of criminals. This includes those across our southern border. “A lot of human trafficking and narcotics come into the United States, and the firearms go south.”

According to the ATF, most United States firearms recovered in Mexico come from Texas, followed by Arizona. The gun problem crossing our nation’s border has even led Mexico to file a lawsuit last year against five Arizona gun shops claiming they were responsible for the flow of illegal weapons into their country.

Gun trafficking isn’t just happening internationally; it’s also happening within Arizona and even in the neighboring states. According to the ATF a majority of the firearms recovered from crimes in California came from Arizona. “In California they have stricter laws state side, which the ATF doesn’t do, but it does cause a market where firearms are coming from Arizona,” said Iber.

While the ATF can trace guns used in crimes, the key is working to prevent the guns from being trafficked in the first place, which is easier said than done. “If I could tell you the answer then we wouldn’t have a lot of the fire arm trafficking issues that we are having.”

Agent Iber said they work with local gun shops on what to look out for to distinguish someone looking to buy a gun for themselves or someone looking to traffic them. “If we can educate them and talk to them about the indicators They are better prepared to stop the sale and give us a call and let them know.”

