Warmer weekend ahead across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for clear skies, light winds and a high of about 90 degrees in the Valley today after a pleasant morning in the 50s and 60s. 90 degrees is just a few degrees above normal for the Phoenix area this time of year, and we’ll climb even higher over the weekend ahead.

As a ridge of high pressure continues to build off the West Coast, temperatures will warm across Arizona. In the Valley, afternoon temperatures peak in the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Morning temperatures should stay mild in the 60s. Look for a round of high clouds to move through Saturday night into Sunday morning but the weekend looks dry statewide. Breezy afternoons should continue for the high country through the weekend as well.

Early next week, an area of low pressure moves through our region, mainly staying to the north of Arizona. Rain chances are near about 20 percent for Monday and Tuesday in the higher elevations of Northern and Eastern Arizona, but the Valley will stay dry. This storm system will kick up winds and drop temperatures back a few degrees to the low 90s for the first half of next week.

For your Friday, a High Pollution Advisory has been issued for ozone. We’re getting into our ozone season here in the Valley. Ozone is an invisible pollutant that can make it harder to breathe, especially for children, the elderly and people with asthma. Carpooling is encouraged today and wood burning is prohibited. There’s a chance the pollution advisory could be extended into Saturday.

