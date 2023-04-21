110 ° Day Contest
Warm and dry weekend for the Valley

In the deserts, highs are in the mid-90s with overnight lows in the 60s. For the high country, we’re talking highs in the 60s and 70s. No rain this weekend.
By Royal Norman
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A ridge of high pressure building in from the west will allow temperatures across Arizona to pop rather nicely for the weekend. In the deserts, look for highs in the mid-90s with overnight lows in the 60s. For the high country, we’re talking highs in the 60s and 70s. No rain is in the forecast through the weekend, although it may be breezy at times, especially as we get into Sunday afternoon.

We may continue to deal with potential ozone issues through the weekend. An ozone advisory for metro Phoenix has been extended from today through Saturday. Don’t be surprised if we also get an advisory for ozone on Sunday, as well. We’re all being asked to drive less and refrain from using gas-powered equipment. We have actually had at least one “exceedance” of ozone so far this year. As some breezes and colds join the mix late Sunday into Monday, that should help to lower ozone levels.

The mid-term forecast shows no rain for the Valley through the first week of May, which is not all that unusual. The long-term outlook, taking a look at Monsoon 2023, shows we may be in for an average or slightly drier monsoon statewide with hotter-than-normal temperatures. The past two monsoon seasons in Arizona, 2021 and 2022, both produced more rain than the average.

