Surprise med spa owner accused of secretly taping women at home office

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Surprise med spa owner is accused of voyeurism and other charges after allegedly secretly taping women in the bathroom.

According to court documents, officers were called out on Thursday to a home near Reems Road and Mountain View Boulevard where police say Timothy Savage runs his body sculpting business, called Pro Fit Body Sculpting. Authorities say that someone had called them after discovering a camera in the bathroom. She also stated she had found photos of undressed women in an email. A short time later, Savage was arrested and taken to Surprise police headquarters for questioning.

In an interview with investigators, Savage admitted to having a pornography addiction and tried to stop it. Savage told detectives he put the camera in the bathroom to catch anyone breaking into his office. He also said, according to documents, once “he realized he had access to the camera where they were changing, he began viewing and screenshotting the photographs on an app in his phone.” He would then email it to himself so they wouldn’t stay on the phone. He noted the images would “excite him.” Police asked him if his clients had an expectation of privacy, and he said they did. He then asked for a lawyer.

“We are deeply appreciative that this brave individual was willing to come forward so we could put a stop to this unlawful and invasive behavior. I am also grateful to the dedicated law-enforcement professionals of the Surprise Police Department who have sworn to protect our community. I am proud of how they fulfill that commitment each and every day,” Police Chief Benny Pina said on social media after announcing the arrest.

Savage has been booked on more than a dozen charges that include voyeurism and surreptitious photographing.

