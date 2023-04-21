Manhunt continues for homicide suspect; high-speed pursuit ends in crash on Grand Ave

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A manhunt for a homicide suspect is underway after a driver slammed into a wall near a busy stretch of Grand Avenue in Sun City.

Initial reports of the crash came in around 4:45 a.m. near 99th Avenue after police were tipped off about a possible homicide suspect in the area. At the scene, authorities told Arizona’s Family that the crash was the result of a high-speed pursuit involving that suspect. Video from the scene showed an SUV heavily damaged after apparently running through a wall near the 101th Ave marker sign.

Arizona’s Family crews arrived to find at least one person taken away in handcuffs, but it’s unclear if they were detained or arrested in connection to the crash or any other criminal investigation. Law enforcement at the scene said that Wickenburg Police Department who has not yet responded to requests for details on the investigation. Check back for updates.

