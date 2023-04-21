110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Rule change for college funds giving families additional options

Starting next year, it will be possible to roll over unused funds from 529 accounts into a...
Starting next year, it will be possible to roll over unused funds from 529 accounts into a retirement account without tax penalties.(Arizona's Family)
By Colin Stanton and Gary Harper
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is some good news for families saving for college. Starting next year, it will be possible to roll over unused funds from 529 accounts into a retirement account without tax penalties.

Maybe your child decided not to go to college, or they got a scholarship. What happens to the leftover money in a 529 college savings account? It’s a fear for many people wanting to start one. Starting in 2024, you will be allowed to roll over $35,000 into a ROTH IRA, which is a retirement account.

But there are very strict rules. “It is only for the beneficiary, not the account owner,” said Robert Farrington from The College Investor. “However, you can change the beneficiary on these accounts. So, let’s say you have more than $35,000 in the 529 plan. Then you change the beneficiary, and you can put it into another child, or the beneficiary could actually be yourself.”

It’s important to note that you still have to abide by the Roth contribution limits, which are much lower than the $35,000. Moving the money into the retirement accounts might take five or six years of annual rollovers.

Farrington also cautions every state is different and has its own 529 plan rules. “So even though Congress now allows the rollover from a 529 plan to a Roth IRA, your state might not,” he said. “And I think people need to remember that. Plus, every state is going to have to pass new rules to make this comply with their existing rules.”

Arizona law allows rollovers to another account within a financial institution once a year. Also, you can only move contributions that have been in an account for more than five years, which will take a lot of planning and research.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
Traffic is backed up, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
2 people hospitalized after being shot on the side of Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
A file photo of the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close
Blister beetles will typically leave people alone.
Arizona State University researchers warning others to beware of blister beetles

Latest News

The company Fondomonte Arizona leases thousands of acres of state land in the Butler Valley.
State blocks plans for new deepwater wells at Saudi-owned farm
A new Forbes report shows, on average across the country, Airbnb customers face an extra 36% in...
‘You don’t want to be your own enemy:’ Why a Phoenix Airbnb host will never create chores list for guests
Airbnb fees: What to know before booking
Lee gave Humble Fence and Dean two checks totaling $4,500 as a down payment to install a...
More homeowners say fake Gilbert contractor vanished with their money