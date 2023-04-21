110 ° Day Contest
Recent Phoenix school discovery takes a glimpse into the past

Staff rediscovered artifacts on the grounds of the Cartwright Elementary School District.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:49 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nestled within the Cartwright Elementary School District grounds is a glimpse into the past. “We went there to see what we had and we realized we had this treasure trove on our hands,” said Andrea Earrera, the Cartwright School District social sciences specialist.

Earrera showed Arizona’s Family the tons of old artifacts they rediscovered. Most items belong to the Cartwright family, who founded the school district. “They moved onto this land in 1884,” said Earrera.

There’s old technology used in the early 1900s, like old telephones, copper license plates the state originally used, and documents older than Arizona itself. “There’s some amazing stuff in this house and I can’t wait to kind of dig in there and piece this story together so we can tell the story to the public,” said Earrera.

In the 1980s, the district showcased many of the items before the area was closed off and not seen for decades. Now the school district and the city of Phoenix want to bring those items lost in time back to life by turning part of the school into a museum. “We want every scholar to know who the Cartwrights were, every scholar in the Cartwright school district to know the people were that came before them. Why are our schools named after them, what were the types of things they did in the community,” said Earrera.

Some renovations need to be done to the building, and more research is required to date some of the artifacts before they open them up to the public. ASU is also assisting with the research.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

