Phoenix police search for hit-and-run driver who left a man seriously hurt

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian and then took off from the scene late Thursday night.

Officers say it happened near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road just after 11 p.m. When authorities arrived, they found a man who needed to be rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence at a strip mall near the intersection.

Details on what led up to the crash are still under investigation, but police confirmed that the driver took off from the scene before officers arrived. At this time, no details have been released on a possible suspect or getaway vehicle. More information is expected to be released later in the day on Friday.

