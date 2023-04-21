New video shows deadly shootout involving Scottsdale police

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — New body-cam video shows an armed man firing at officers in Scottsdale before police returned fire last weekend. The Scottsdale Police Department released the edited video on Thursday, showing the shootout. According to police, 26-year-old Isaiah A. Curtis’ girlfriend called 911 during a fight with him just before 7 p.m. on Sunday at Cypress Street and Granite Reef Road, just north of McDowell Road. She said Curtis was armed. “Oh my God, he’s holding a gun on himself,” she said during the 911 call.

Police say 26-year-old Isaiah A. Curtis opened fire on officers before he was shot and killed.

When the two officers arrived, they immediately pull out their guns since Curtis was armed. The woman was standing on the sidewalk with Curtis behind a black sedan in a driveway. “Put your hands up!” one officer said. The video shows Curtis firing one shot at officers, who return fire, shooting at least eight times. Curtis falls to the ground. He later died. The officers and the woman were not hurt. Police said one officer had been with the department for three years while the other had 1.5 years of service. An internal investigation is underway.

