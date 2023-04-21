110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Narcan maker aims for $50 over-the-counter price

Emergent said in a statement Thursday that it is aiming for an out-of-pocket price of less than...
Emergent said in a statement Thursday that it is aiming for an out-of-pocket price of less than $50 for its Narcan now that the Food and Drug Administration allows for over-the-counter sales.(Emergent Biosolutions via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:17 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The maker of Narcan nasal spray is working to lower the cost of the life-saving product.

Emergent said in a statement Thursday that it is aiming for an out-of-pocket price of less than $50 for its Narcan now that the Food and Drug Administration allows for over-the-counter sales.

Its goal is to match the price that government agencies, nonprofits and first responders pay for the product, which is used to quickly treat opioid overdoses.

The wholesale price is $125.

Pricing for over-the-counter Narcan will be left to individual retailers.

Emergent aims to have Narcan available online and in stores by late summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
2 people hospitalized after being shot on the side of Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
A file photo of the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close
Blister beetles will typically leave people alone.
Arizona State University researchers warning others to beware of blister beetles
A Southwest Airlines passenger jet takes off from Chicago's Midway Airport as flight delays...
FAA lifts ground stop for Southwest Airlines; dozens of flights affected at Phoenix Sky Harbor

Latest News

ASU teaches the next generation of beekeepers and offers online classes
The National Football League logo is seen on the field during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 5,...
NFL suspends 5 players from Lions, Commanders for violating gambling policy
Marcos Perez, 31, is accused of setting a fire that killed two people.
Man accused of setting people on fire, killing 2
FILE - Students at a nearby school pay respects at a memorial for the people who were killed,...
Frequent shootings put US mass killings on a record pace
A Utah Highway Trooper rammed into a truck that was traveling the wrong way on the interstate....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Trooper rams into truck driving the wrong way on interstate