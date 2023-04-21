110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Lawmakers planning to override Gov. Hobbs veto of selling hot home-cooked food

Gov. Hobbs won't comment further on her food bill veto while her Dem allies are trying to save her from a legislative override, a possible first in 40 years.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A food fight at the state Legislature has Gov. Katie Hobbs facing the first override of a governor’s veto in more than 40 years. Republicans are planning to move forward with the override that would make it legal to sell hot home-cooked food, like tacos and tamales.

Rep. Travis Grantham, a Republican from Gilbert, sponsored the proposal that received strong support from both sides of the aisle. However, the Democratic governor rejected the legislation this week, writing that she was worried about foodborne illnesses.

State law forbids the sale of home-cooked foods considered potentially hazardous, like meat, fish and dairy products. However, the law does allow for the sale of certain home-baked foods like pies, cookies and brownies.

Some Democrats have said they’re willing to join Republicans and back the override, which needs a two-thirds majority vote to succeed. Other members of the governor’s party said they’re trying to help Hobbs save face. They plan to pass a similar proposal and send it to the governor for approval.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
Traffic is backed up, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
2 people hospitalized after being shot on the side of Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
A file photo of the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close
Blister beetles will typically leave people alone.
Arizona State University researchers warning others to beware of blister beetles

Latest News

Before Imelda Hartley opened her restaurant 'Happy Tamales,' she made them in her home and sold...
Gov. Hobbs vetoes bipartisan bill legalizing sale of hot home-cooked food
Arizona Dems trying save Hobbs from food bill override, possible first in 40 years
FILE – This file photo shows marijuana.
Legal marijuana generates over $255 million in tax revenue for Arizona
Gov. Hobbs vetoes bipartisan home kitchen food bill