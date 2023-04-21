110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

How military spouses can get help paying for college in Arizona

The program is available at ASU, NAU and UArizona
The ASU scholarship covers eight semesters of tuition along with fees. Whitney Clark reports.
By Whitney Clark
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:04 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Military spouses often spend years traveling the country so their loved ones can serve our country. Now Arizona State University officials want them to know about a new scholarship program that helps them get their degree for the first time.

The Arizona Veteran Spouses Scholarship began just last semester after being approved by the legislature. To qualify, you have to be the spouse of an honorably discharged veteran in Arizona and you have to provide the proper paperwork to prove that. You also need to show a marriage license, fill out a FAFSA, and have exhausted all other financial aid.

It’s not just ASU but also Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona that offer the program. Right now, there are 17 military spouses getting help at ASU, with 42 across the state, according to a spokesperson for the Arizona Board of Regents.

One semester of school can cost thousands of dollars, so this was a huge help for Luther Laycoax, who was laid off from his job last year. While applying for a new job, he noticed many required some college. Days later, he found out about the scholarship program. “It was a blessing in disguise. It was the sign saying your going back to school — literally today,” he said.

Laycoax’s wife served in the Army for eight years. “Afterwards, it’s been an interesting journey in the beginning,” he said. “Because obviously, as veterans, some come out with disabilities. And me, as her husband, I was her caretaker for some time.”

Shawn Banzhaf, the new executive director of the Pat Tillman Veterans Center at ASU, is excited about the program and knows firsthand the challenges military families face. “I can think about my wife personally as I served 21 years in the Army National Guard,” Banzhaf recently told Arizona’s Family. “She was a lot of times stuck at home taking care of the kids, taking care of the home, taking care of the business raising a family. She had a hard time finding the time because I wasn’t around to share that responsibility.”

The financial aid is given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. You have to be seeking a degree for the first time.

Here’s where you can learn more about the scholarship.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
2 people hospitalized after being shot on the side of Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
A file photo of the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close
Blister beetles will typically leave people alone.
Arizona State University researchers warning others to beware of blister beetles
A Southwest Airlines passenger jet takes off from Chicago's Midway Airport as flight delays...
FAA lifts ground stop for Southwest Airlines; dozens of flights affected at Phoenix Sky Harbor

Latest News

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the area.
Manhunt continues for homicide suspect; high-speed pursuit ends in crash on Grand Ave
Police blocked off the area throughout the early morning hours.
Phoenix police search for hit-and-run driver who left a man seriously hurt
Exploring the history of Grand Avenue in Phoenix
Expert warns against 'do-it-yourself Botox' social media trend