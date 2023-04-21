Historic Grand Avenue is an underrated hotbed of culture in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ain’t life grand? It definitely is here on Grand Avenue! We’re checking out bars, restaurants, galleries and so much more in this historic neighborhood in downtown Phoenix. We sent out Gibby Parra and Ian Schwartz to look at the charm of this road that once was the gateway to Los Angeles before In Interstate 10 came along to change the game. To start off, we visited Five15arts Gallery.

What’s the story behind Grand Avenue?

The birth of Grand began in the late 1880s to connect surrounding settlements to the Arizona Canal. Businesses popped up in the 1920s catering to a rise of tourists and motorists. A mixture of auto repair, gas stations, restaurants, groceries, barbers, hardware stores, and second-hand shops. While both world wars and the creation of the interstate led to a decline, in recent decades, it has continued to mature. By 2007, Grand Ave turned into an eclectic neighborhood formed of passionate creatives who embrace the past and worked toward an artistic future for the area.

Connecting local artists

Grand Avenue started its revitalization thanks to local artists and creatives who joined together to share their art and collaborate. We were joined by two local artists whose neon signs and installations are used by businesses all over the Valley!

Meet the Haifley Brothers

Old cars and Downtown Phoenix go hand-in-hand. Just spend an afternoon around the city and you’re bound to see some classic cars cruising around. Like one of these hot rods here at Haifley Brothers.. who happen to specialize in Fords from the 30s!

Pizza & Beer: How more American can you get?

SnapBack Pizza describes its shop as a cross between Neapolitan and New York-style pizza. We talked to the founders about why Grand means so much to them and about how their pizza is unlike other shops in the area. Meanwhile, at nearby Wayward Brewery, they’re serving up all the typical craft beers, wine, and seltzers with some weekly fun.

