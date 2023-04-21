Don’t try this at home: Medical professionals warn of DIY cosmetic procedures

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Do-it-yourself Botox videos are emerging on social media, and medical professionals are cautioning social media users to keep scrolling.

Marissa Abdo, an aesthetic nurse specialist and owner of Aesthetic IQ, says the trend involving off-market and knock-off products is alarming. “It’s shocking, actually, to see how many there are,” she said. “People don’t understand that Botox or dermal fillers, these are prescription medications, so when you’re getting these products off of the internet, they are not FDA approved. We don’t know what kind of testing they’ve been through. We don’t know what people are putting in their faces.”

Often, in these social media posts, people are in dirty bathrooms, they haven’t removed their makeup and if they’re using gloves at all, they’re not medical grade. “They’re not using clean techniques or sterile techniques, which could increase the risk of infection,” Abdo said. “They’re going to the wrong depths with these products. When people don’t hit the right muscles, they can affect other muscles and cause things like droopy eyelids or crooked smiles.”

If you think that sounds bad, it can actually get worse. “When we’re talking about dermal fillers and people doing at-home lip injections like this, that’s when some more serious complications can happen where blood vessels could be involved,” she said. “The product could get into a blood vessel and it could cause some tissue necrosis. There’s even studies and cases of blindness.”

Some of the people who are posting DIY Botox videos are professional injectors and they are using real products, but Abdo worries it sets a dangerous example for people who aren’t trained. If you do end up with a DIY disaster, it’s important to get medical help right away.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.