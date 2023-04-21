110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Daisy Mountain firefighter dies from work-related cancer

Engineer Eric Flannery was a 25-year veteran firefighter.
Engineer Eric Flannery was a 25-year veteran firefighter.(Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical)
By David Baker
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTHEM, AZ (AP/3TV/CBS 5) — Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical is mourning one of its own. The department announced on Thursday the death of engineer Eric Flannery. He had been fighting a long battle with cancer that he got due to his duties as a firefighter. Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical Fire Chief Brian Tobin said in a statement Flannery’s death is considered a line of duty death.

Flannery started his career in the fire service in 1998 with Rural/Metro Fire Department before transferring to Daisy Mountain in January 2003. Tobin had high praise for Flannery, saying he had a deep knowledge of battling fires. “Eric was a skilled communicator and always shared his knowledge and wisdom with his peers as one of the lead instructors on vehicle extrication,” Tobin said. When he wasn’t on the clock, Flannery was an avid fisherman, often going on guided fishing trips in Mexico. “Eric was a friend to all who knew him, and could strike up a conversation with anyone he came in contact with,” Tobin said.

Hundreds of firefighters rallied outside an insurance company in support of a Goodyear firefighter who had his cancer claims denied.

He added Flannery will be deeply missed and thoughts and prayers are with his family. Funeral service details haven’t bee released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
Traffic is backed up, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
2 people hospitalized after being shot on the side of Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
A file photo of the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close
Blister beetles will typically leave people alone.
Arizona State University researchers warning others to beware of blister beetles

Latest News

Graham said she’ll keep fighting for her dad, despite him being found guilty of murder twice.
Daughter of convicted murderer in 1976 Don Bolles car-bomb claims dad was framed
Daughter claims dad was set up in Don Bolles murder
Republicans are planning to move forward Tuesday with the override that would make it legal to...
Lawmakers planning to override Gov. Hobbs veto of selling hot home-cooked food
Flagstaff Shelter Services just bought the Motel 6 on Lucky lane for $8.95 million.
Second motel in Flagstaff to be converted into homeless shelter
Nonprofit converting Flagstaff motel into homeless shelter