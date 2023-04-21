Daisy Mountain firefighter dies from work-related cancer

ANTHEM, AZ (AP/3TV/CBS 5) — Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical is mourning one of its own. The department announced on Thursday the death of engineer Eric Flannery. He had been fighting a long battle with cancer that he got due to his duties as a firefighter. Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical Fire Chief Brian Tobin said in a statement Flannery’s death is considered a line of duty death.

Flannery started his career in the fire service in 1998 with Rural/Metro Fire Department before transferring to Daisy Mountain in January 2003. Tobin had high praise for Flannery, saying he had a deep knowledge of battling fires. “Eric was a skilled communicator and always shared his knowledge and wisdom with his peers as one of the lead instructors on vehicle extrication,” Tobin said. When he wasn’t on the clock, Flannery was an avid fisherman, often going on guided fishing trips in Mexico. “Eric was a friend to all who knew him, and could strike up a conversation with anyone he came in contact with,” Tobin said.

He added Flannery will be deeply missed and thoughts and prayers are with his family. Funeral service details haven’t bee released.

