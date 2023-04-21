110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

City of Phoenix opens 18 pools for summer; higher pay, younger employees help hiring crunch

City credits recruitment and retention measures for being able to open more pools this year.
Health concerns, low pay, and a strong job market have hindered recruiting efforts at several...
Health concerns, low pay, and a strong job market have hindered recruiting efforts at several municipalities, but City of Phoenix says they were able to able more pools this year.(Arizona's Family)
By Alaina Kwan
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:40 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix is able to open 18 pools this summer, after only being able to open 14 pools last year.

Since the pandemic, hiring and retention have been a major challenge, especially for hiring lifeguards and aquatic staff in general.

Pool closures impact many communities, particularly families in the summer. So, the city council had to look into the issue and implement new programs to try to gain and keep staff. The city created new programs for new hires and returning employees, and believe that’s why they’ve been able to gain and keep more staff.

If you’re looking for a summer job, the city is now offering $3,000 bonuses for new hires and returning employees. From concessions and lifeguards, to pool managers, this bonus applies to all aquatic staff positions.

Since implementing the bonuses, the city’s parks and recreation department has been able to offer 488 new jobs people, heading into the summer season. They also report 76% of last year’s staff have decided to return this summer.

To open the door to more applicants, the city also launched a new certification program for ‘shallow water lifeguards’. Not only does it offer another way to make some money, but applicants can be certified in up to four feet of water and not undergo the lengthier process of deep water certification.

Potentially opening the hiring pool to younger employees, department spokesperson, Adam Waltz, believes this can be a great retention tool.

“It’s another opportunity for someone to be certified, and then continue to work on their full certification throughout the summer and hopefully stick with us for the next summers to come,” Waltz said.

12 pools will be open for the entire summer season, and eight will be open partially either in June or July.

Knowing the city pools reprieve many people from the heat, Waltz said hiring and keeping staff are important for many families and their wallets this summer.

“You know our pools, believe it or not, are a safe haven for people during the summer months from the heat, a place to cool off for kids and families,” Waltz said, “it’s really important to have these pools in the community that are super affordable, a lot of our pools are ‘cool kids’ pools that kids can get in for free.”

The pool season kicks off May 27 and ends Sept. 4. The pools open will also offer swim classes. For the first time, since the pandemic, the city is offering adult swim classes again throughout the summer.

Want to work at the city pools this summer? Click/tap here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
2 people hospitalized after being shot on the side of Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
A file photo of the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close
Blister beetles will typically leave people alone.
Arizona State University researchers warning others to beware of blister beetles
A Southwest Airlines passenger jet takes off from Chicago's Midway Airport as flight delays...
FAA lifts ground stop for Southwest Airlines; dozens of flights affected at Phoenix Sky Harbor

Latest News

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the area.
Manhunt continues for homicide suspect; high-speed pursuit ends in crash on Grand Ave
There's a lot to do in the Phoenix area and beyond this week, from craft liquor to Dolly Parton...
Lots to do in the Phoenix area this weekend
Extensive police presence was seen near 18th Street and Northern.
2 men critically hurt in rollover crash in Phoenix
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) defends against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker...
Booker scores 45, Suns take Game 3 in Los Angeles