City of Phoenix opens 18 pools for summer; higher pay, younger employees help hiring crunch

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix is able to open 18 pools this summer, after only being able to open 14 pools last year.

Since the pandemic, hiring and retention have been a major challenge, especially for hiring lifeguards and aquatic staff in general.

Pool closures impact many communities, particularly families in the summer. So, the city council had to look into the issue and implement new programs to try to gain and keep staff. The city created new programs for new hires and returning employees, and believe that’s why they’ve been able to gain and keep more staff.

If you’re looking for a summer job, the city is now offering $3,000 bonuses for new hires and returning employees. From concessions and lifeguards, to pool managers, this bonus applies to all aquatic staff positions.

Since implementing the bonuses, the city’s parks and recreation department has been able to offer 488 new jobs people, heading into the summer season. They also report 76% of last year’s staff have decided to return this summer.

To open the door to more applicants, the city also launched a new certification program for ‘shallow water lifeguards’. Not only does it offer another way to make some money, but applicants can be certified in up to four feet of water and not undergo the lengthier process of deep water certification.

Potentially opening the hiring pool to younger employees, department spokesperson, Adam Waltz, believes this can be a great retention tool.

“It’s another opportunity for someone to be certified, and then continue to work on their full certification throughout the summer and hopefully stick with us for the next summers to come,” Waltz said.

12 pools will be open for the entire summer season, and eight will be open partially either in June or July.

Knowing the city pools reprieve many people from the heat, Waltz said hiring and keeping staff are important for many families and their wallets this summer.

“You know our pools, believe it or not, are a safe haven for people during the summer months from the heat, a place to cool off for kids and families,” Waltz said, “it’s really important to have these pools in the community that are super affordable, a lot of our pools are ‘cool kids’ pools that kids can get in for free.”

The pool season kicks off May 27 and ends Sept. 4. The pools open will also offer swim classes. For the first time, since the pandemic, the city is offering adult swim classes again throughout the summer.

Want to work at the city pools this summer? Click/tap here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.