110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Cargo containing gold worth nearly $15 million stolen from Toronto airport, police say

A container with items worth nearly $15 million was stolen from a Toronto airport Monday night,...
A container with items worth nearly $15 million was stolen from a Toronto airport Monday night, according to police.(gerenme via Canva | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:51 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (CNN) - Canadian authorities say a cargo container worth nearly an estimated $15 million has been stolen from an airport in Toronto.

Authorities said that cargo was unloaded from an aircraft at the Toronto Pearson International Airport Monday night and was transported to a holding facility.

However, it was then removed by “illegal means,” according to police.

Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn, with Peel Regional Police, released further details regarding the theft on Thursday.

“The container contained a high-value shipment. It did contain gold but was not exclusive to gold. It contained other items of monetary value,” said Duivesteyn, estimating the contents are worth about $15 million ($20 million Canadian dollars).

Currently, no arrests have been made and police have not released any information on potential suspects or the airline involved.

Police would not speculate on whether this was a “professional” job, saying it was too early in the investigation.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority declined to immediately comment, citing the situation remains an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
Traffic is backed up, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
2 people hospitalized after being shot on the side of Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
A file photo of the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close
Blister beetles will typically leave people alone.
Arizona State University researchers warning others to beware of blister beetles

Latest News

Graham said she’ll keep fighting for her dad, despite him being found guilty of murder twice.
Daughter of convicted murderer in 1976 Don Bolles car-bomb claims dad was framed
Daughter claims dad was set up in Don Bolles murder
Republicans are planning to move forward Tuesday with the override that would make it legal to...
Lawmakers planning to override Gov. Hobbs veto of selling hot home-cooked food
Flagstaff Shelter Services just bought the Motel 6 on Lucky lane for $8.95 million.
Second motel in Flagstaff to be converted into homeless shelter
Nonprofit converting Flagstaff motel into homeless shelter