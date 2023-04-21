110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Booker scores 45, Suns take Game 3 in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) defends against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker...
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) defends against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Los Angeles, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By David Baker
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:10 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Devin Booker was getting buckets on Thursday and helped the Phoenix Suns beat the Clippers 129-124 to take a 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference first-round. Game 4 is on Saturday afternoon. Booker scored 45 points on 18-29 shooting, adding three steals and two blocks. It was Booker’s 15th 30+ point postseason game, tying for second all-time in Suns’ franchise history with Amar’e Stoudemire.

The Clippers tried to come back in the fourth, getting within three points with 1:30 left, but Torrey Craig nailed a three-pointer. Russell Westbrook then missed a layup, and Booker later made a layup. Phoenix’s other star, Kevin Durant, scored 28 points, including 11-11 from the free throw line, which helped put the game away.

Norman Powell scored 42 points for LA on 15-23 shooting, including seven 3s. Westbrook added 30 points and 11 assists. It wasn’t a bad showing for the Clippers, who were without their top two stars. Kawhi Leonard was ruled out for Game 3 a few hours before tipoff because of a sprained right knee. Paul George won’t play in the series because he sprained his right knee on March 21. He continues to rehab.

The Suns needed all of Booker’s 45 points since the team’s bench only had 18 points compared to the Clippers’ 39. Bones Hyland had 20 points off the bench.

It was back and forth in the third quarter until Chris Paul got the steal on one end and then fed Durant for a monster dunk to push the lead to 79-66 with 4:53 left in the third, their biggest lead at the time. Booker had 34 points through three quarters, while Durant had 22. The Suns as a team scored 40 points in the third, their best quarter, just like in Game 2 on Tuesday.

Phoenix started the game 1-6 from the field but got out of that funk when Durant had a two-handed jam, and then Booker hit a three to give the Suns a 7-6 earlier in the first. But the shots started hitting for the Clippers, and they took a six-point lead. Both teams were tied at 27 at the quarter, with Los Angeles shooting nearly 59% from the field compared to Phoenix’s 48%.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
Traffic is backed up, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
2 people hospitalized after being shot on the side of Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
A file photo of the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close
Blister beetles will typically leave people alone.
Arizona State University researchers warning others to beware of blister beetles

Latest News

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks to pass under pressure from Phoenix Suns...
Kawhi Leonard out for Clippers in Game 3 against Suns
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives around Los Angeles Clippers guard Eric Gordon (10)...
Suns overcome slow start, beat Clippers in Game 2
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) looks to pass as Los Angeles Clippers guard Eric Gordon...
Phoenix Suns lose game 1 in playoffs to Los Angeles Clippers 115-110
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) and forward Kevin Durant (35) watch during the second half of...
What you need to know if you’re heading to a Phoenix Suns playoff game