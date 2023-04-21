Arizona transgender girls file lawsuit against sports ban in state schools

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s year-long sports ban involving transgender girls playing girls’ sports faces an uncertain future after two transgender girls and their families filed a lawsuit this week.

The lawsuit claims that not allowing transgender girls to play girls’ sports denies them equal treatment under the law and seeks to get rid of the state’s current ban. “They’re girls, and they want to play with their friends,” National Center for Lesbian Rights Senior Staff Attorney Amy Whelan said.

But due to legislation that was signed in March of 2022, transgender girls that want to play girls’ sports can’t do that. “It just targets transgender girls specifically and only and says that they alone cannot play sports,” Whelan said.

Whelan represents the 11-year-old transgender girl from the Kyrene School District in Tempe and the 15-year-old Tucson girl who has filed the lawsuit against Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne and the Arizona Interscholastic Association, among others. She says not providing these girls a chance to compete against other girls endangers them both physically and mentally. “Bans like this are really just categorical ways to target a subset of kids who could benefit and want to play sports with their friends,” she said.

“They can compete in the boys’ sport,” Horne replied. That’s Horne’s solution. But when it comes to transgender girls playing girls’ sports, he says it’s unfair to girls across the state. “When it comes to playing sports, they should compete against the same people that they do in muscle mass and bone structure,” he said.

The lawsuit states that transgender girls who receive puberty-blocking medication do not go through male puberty. It also says if they subsequently receive hormone therapy, they develop muscle development typical of other girls.

But Horne believes there’s still a difference in transgender girls regarding muscle tone and bone structure. “There’d be a chance of serious injury,” he said. “We divide male from female sports for a good reason. And we have to keep that.”

As for how this ban could affect transgender girls’ mental well-being, Horne says they should be treated equally and accepted in all areas outside of sports. But Whelan believes as long as a ban is in place, that’s not possible. “I think it’s really, really important that we fight for them and we are working on their behalf,” she said. “And that we’re protecting their rights.”

The current ban that exists for transgender girls to play girls’ sports hasn’t always been in place. However, the AIA did previously allow transgender girls to play girls’ sports. Arizona’s Family reached out to them for comment on this lawsuit, but they said they wouldn’t comment on transgender athletes or legislation.

