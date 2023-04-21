Arizona Senator Sinema mum on campaign spending, reelection plans

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema refused to comment Friday on claims she spent thousands of dollars in campaign funds used on personal expenses.

According to the New York Post, Sinema spent more than $100,000 of campaign funds on jets, limos, luxury hotels, and wine. The article points out Senator Sinema’s opposition to the “carried-interest” loophole that taxes some financial sectors at a lower rate than other businesses. An analysis by the Post of filings by Sinema with the Federal Elections Commission found nearly half of Sinema’s campaign fund donations in the first quarter of this year came from donors with ties to 3 major private equity firms.

Senator Sinema wouldn’t comment on whether she would seek re-election as an Independent. Congressman Ruben Gallego (D) and Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb (R) announced their intentions to seek Sinema’s seat in November 2024.

Arizona’s senior Senator hosted a roundtable discussion on Friday in Phoenix about the bipartisan Safer Communities Act championed by Sinema last year. Also in attendance were Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes and survivors of mass shootings and domestic violence.

