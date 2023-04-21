Arizona correctional officer accused of smuggling meth, heroin across US-Mexico Border

SANTA ANA, CA (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona correctional officer serving in the Army National Guards faces multiple felony charges after allegedly smuggling 50 pounds of methamphetamine and two pounds of heroin across the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Tuesday, California Highway Patrol pulled over 34-year-old Fernando Urrutiaguillen from Chandler on Interstate 5 in Irvine, which is southeast of Los Angeles. Highway patrol searched the vehicle, and a K-9 alerted officers of drugs in the car. Authorities discovered meth and heroin inside the gas tank.

Urrutiaguillen was traveling with his wife and three kids, but authorities believe the family was unaware of the illegal drugs. He is employed as a correctional officer in a private prison in Arizona.

During a recent operation, agents recovered over 4.5 million fentanyl pills, 3,000 lbs. of meth and other drugs and made 150 arrests.

“The Orange County District Attorney’s Office refuses to let drug dealers get away with trafficking illicit drugs across our borders – and we refuse to allow a correctional officer get away with leading a double life making money as a drug trafficker one day and keeping watch over drug dealers behind bars the next,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

Urrutiaguillen has been charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, two felony counts of sale or transport of a controlled substance, two felony enhancements of a controlled substance in excess of 20 kilograms, and two felony enhancements of possession of a substance exceeding one kilogram.

Urrutiaguillen is currently being held at the Orange County Jail and faces a maximum sentence of 21 years and four months if convicted on all counts. He has pleaded not guilty.

