Arizona Cardinals unveil brand-new threads with unique details

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Cardinals unveiled highly anticipated new threads on Thursday evening, adding some never-before-seen details and paying homage to the past. To kick off the night, offensive tackle D.J. Humphries, running back James Conner and linebacker Cameron Thomas came decked out in a classic all-white away jersey with the number outlined in black, complete with the white helmet. The all-white look is a blast from the past with a modern flair. The pants feature a silver and red stripe combo from the hip to knee. The team name is also on the shoulder in black, instead of the front of the jersey. “Bird Gang” is also embroidered on the collar of the uniforms.

Linebackers Zaven Collins and Myjai Sanders and safety Jalen Thompson showed off the alternate threads, which were all black with red trimmings. Like the away jerseys, the team name is featured on the shoulder. The ensemble can be worn for two regular season games and a preseason game. The team will use the all-black helmets from last season, complete with the red flakes, with the new gear. The new uniforms also have “Bird Gang” on the collar.

Wide receivers Rondale Moore and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and quarterback Kyler Murray came out with the all-red home unis, featuring “Arizona” in big, bold letters, which Cardinals fans have never seen before. The all-red look will be paired with a white helmet. Instead of “Bird Gang” on the collar, the saying “Protect The Nest” has been added. In addition, the numbers will have a silver outline, and the helmet will feature silver flakes and a silver facemask.

