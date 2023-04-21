Anthem 9-year-old organized fundraiser to help student with cancer

ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An Anthem girl’s compassion lead to a successful fundraiser for a fellow student who’s battling cancer. The surprising thing is that she doesn’t even know the student and that’s why this is Something Good!

Jordana Saunders, 9, was moved to do something good after finding out about a student at her school, Gavilan Peak School. That student, 14-year-old Carmella Tully-Cornell, has ovarian and sarcoma cancers.

Carmella is leaving soon to start a clinical trial out of state and her mom won’t be working so she can take care of her little cancer warrior. Jordana quickly jumped into action despite not knowing Carmella personally and asked her mom to help organize a car wash. Jordana and her army of friends and family made signs and spread the word on social media until the day of the car wash.

The crew got a huge response — washing car after car for more than three hours. They were able to raise more than $1,200 in a few short hours! Not only did the kids do something good by helping out another kid, but they learned a valuable lesson about helping others in need. And it seems that lessons spread to others at Galvlin Peak School because students there raised an additional $2,000 for Carmella.

